Belgorod authorities acknowledge serious damage to power and heat supply system by missiles
Belgorod's power and heating systems were seriously damaged as a result of a rocket attack on November 8. This was reported by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.
According to him, the power engineers are trying to cope with the task and are currently engaged in restoring the damage caused.
Gladkov did not make any predictions about the resumption of power supply, but "hopes that these changes will not cause much discomfort to the city's residents" and that the necessary decisions will be made soon.
According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod is likely to have come under attack.
- In the evening of November 8, it was reported that the Russian city of Belgorod and the region blackout – more than 20,000 subscribers were left without electricity after reports of a missile threat.
- Also the power went out in 10 settlements of the Kursk region. A fire broke out at one of the energy facilities.
- On the night of November 9, the Russian Voronezh was attacked, resulting in power and heating outages.
