Belgorod authorities acknowledge serious damage to power and heat supply system by missiles

After the November 8 missile attack, the governor of Belgorod Oblast acknowledged the serious damage. According to ASTRA, the attack targeted the Luch thermal power plant

Belgorod on November 8 (Photo: Russian publicists)

Belgorod's power and heating systems were seriously damaged as a result of a rocket attack on November 8. This was reported by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, the power engineers are trying to cope with the task and are currently engaged in restoring the damage caused.

Gladkov did not make any predictions about the resumption of power supply, but "hopes that these changes will not cause much discomfort to the city's residents" and that the necessary decisions will be made soon.

According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod is likely to have come under attack.