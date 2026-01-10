Blockade of the Caribbean Sea: Trump promises to intercept all "shadow" oil tankers from Venezuela
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
The United States will intercept all shadow fleet tankers transporting oil from Venezuela, reported pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell.
"The Department of War blockade in the Caribbean Sea remains in full effect – and very effective. In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven "dark fleet" oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction – because they know we mean business," he wrote.
Parnell also said that the Pentagon, along with other agencies, "will hunt down and interdict ALL dark fleet vessels", transporting oil from Venezuela, and will do so "at a time and place of our choosing."
The day before, on January 9, the United States detained third oil tanker – the Olina vessel in the Caribbean Sea.
- On December 7, 2025 USA introduced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports.
- A month later, the U.S. Army seized the Venezuelan-bound tanker Bella 1 in the Atlantic Ocean, flying the Russian flag. Russian military vessels, including a submarine, were near the ship. On the same day, the Americans took control of another shadow tanker, Sophia, near the Caribbean.
- Later, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States reported that among the crew members of Bella 1 are 17 Ukrainian citizens. A White House spokeswoman said that the ship's crew also is subject to prosecution.
