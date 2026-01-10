Blockade of the Caribbean Sea: Trump promises to intercept all "shadow" oil tankers from Venezuela

Illustrative photo of the operation to seize the tanker Bella 1 (ship in the background): US EUROPEAN COMMAND / EPA

The United States will intercept all shadow fleet tankers transporting oil from Venezuela, reported pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell.

"The Department of War blockade in the Caribbean Sea remains in full effect – and very effective. In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven "dark fleet" oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction – because they know we mean business," he wrote.

Parnell also said that the Pentagon, along with other agencies, "will hunt down and interdict ALL dark fleet vessels", transporting oil from Venezuela, and will do so "at a time and place of our choosing."

The day before, on January 9, the United States detained third oil tanker – the Olina vessel in the Caribbean Sea.