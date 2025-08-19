Bloomberg: U.S., Europe to prepare security guarantees ahead of Zelenskiy-Putin meeting
U.S. and European officials will work to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees to pave the way for the meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the interlocutors, the guarantees will focus on strengthening Ukraine's armed forces and capabilities without any restrictions, such as limiting the number of troops.
"The goal is to avoid Russia's demand to limit the size of Ukraine's armed forces as part of a future agreement to end the war," the sources said.
- august 18 between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders took place a meeting at the White House.
- During the meeting, Trump confirmed that he would discuss with his partners option of security guarantees for Ukraine in the format of NATO Article 5.
- After talks in the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine, after the end of the war has the right to enter into security agreements not only with the United States and European countries.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that over the past few months, the concept of security guarantees for Ukraine a group of 30 countries is workingin particular, Japan and Australia.
