Bloomberg: U.S., Europe to prepare security guarantees ahead of Zelenskiy-Putin meeting

The guarantees will provide for the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without restrictions that Russia could demand under the agreement, the interlocutors said

Meeting at the White House on August 19 (Photo: White House)

U.S. and European officials will work to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees to pave the way for the meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the interlocutors, the guarantees will focus on strengthening Ukraine's armed forces and capabilities without any restrictions, such as limiting the number of troops.

"The goal is to avoid Russia's demand to limit the size of Ukraine's armed forces as part of a future agreement to end the war," the sources said.