Britain will continue to train Ukrainian military until the end of 2026

The UK will expand its training program for Ukrainian soldiers to help Kyiv strengthen its army in the face of European and US-backed security guarantees. About reports Bloomberg citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

The Interflex program, which includes both combat and leadership training, will continue until at least the end of 2026.

It is noted that more than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained in the UK under the Interflex program.

According to the Defense Ministry, the coalition led by Britain and France has also developed plans to deploy a multinational force in Ukraine to deter possible attacks after the agreement is signed.

In recent months, more than 200 military planners from about 30 countries have participated in the meetings.

The first phase of the package involves strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces through training and reinforcements, supported by a multinational team located away from the front.

The next stage includes a U.S. backstop for intelligence sharing, border surveillance, weapons, and possibly air defense.