British King to visit Canada amid Trump's statements

It is noted that during a speech in parliament, the British monarch may speak out in defense of Canada's sovereignty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom will pay a two-day visit to Canada on May 26. This was announced by at Buckingham Palace.

"Tomorrow the King and Queen will arrive in Ottawa, Canada. His Majesty first visited Canada in 1970, at the age of 21," reads a statement on May 25 .

According to BBC and Reuters, the trip can be seen as a message of support for the country amid statements by US President Donald Trump about the "51st state"

Earlier, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney invited the British king to visit. on May 26, Charles III is scheduled to meet with the public at the Ottawa airport and meet with community groups. And on May 27, the monarch is expected to read the "Speech from the Throne" to the Canadian Parliament, opening its session. This will be the first time in almost 50 years.

The speech is also expected to include words defending Canada's sovereignty and rejecting claims that it should be placed under U.S. control.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now and will never be for sale. The King, as head of state, will amplify the power and strength of that message," Canadian Ambassador to the UK Ralph Goodale told reporters during Charles' visit to the Canadian diplomatic mission last week.