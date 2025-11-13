Brussels reacts to the Mindich tapes: Fighting corruption is a key factor for EU accession
The European Commission has said that the Midas operation by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies has proved that these institutions are working, emphasizing that continuous efforts to fight corruption are a key requirement for EU integration. This was stated by Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, and Guillaume Mercier, spokesperson for Enlargement, reports the Guardian newspaper.
"I think it’s really important to underline that [these] investigations which are taking place in Ukraine show that the anti corruption [measures] work, and institutions are there to precisely fight against it. And this is obviously an area to which we pay particular attention – also, in the context of the accession process," Pinho said.
At the same time, Mercier noted that this investigation shows that anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine exist and are functioning: "The fight against corruption is a central element of our enlargement package, which defines our common position on this issue."
"Let me stress that the fight against corruption is key for a country to join the EU, it requires continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and the respect for the rule of law," the official added.
Meanwhile, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas called this corruption scandal "extremely regrettable" and called on the authorities to act quickly and decisively investigate a case.
- The day before, FM Sybiha told European partners that he was involved in corruption schemes will be brought to justice.
- So far, the results of Operation Midas have been as follows resignation of two ministers, which the parliament is going to approve next week, and the introduction of NSDC sanctions against two suspects – Mindich and Zuckerman. Also, the Cabinet of Ministers early terminated powers of supervisory Board of Energoatom, for a full audit of the state-owned company gave 90 days.
