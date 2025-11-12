"The Mindich Tapes. Kyiv tells Europeans that those guilty of corruption will be punished

Sybiha told his partners that "everyone involved in corruption schemes will be brought to justice"

Photo: X Andriy Sibiga

After the Midas operation, the minister of foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha told his European partners that those responsible would be punished. The politician's words transmits MFA.

Sybiha met in Canada with colleagues from France, Jean-Noël Barrot, Germany, Johann Wadephul, Italy, Antonio Tayani, as well as the head of the European Union's diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

"I informed our partners about the situation on the battlefield, efforts to achieve peace and fight against corruption. I confirmed that all those involved in corruption schemes will be brought to justice – this is a firm position of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our government," the minister said.

He also added that Ukraine and the Europeans discussed the future 20th EU sanctions package and work to fully utilize of frozen Russian assets.

"We have also focused on strengthening our air defense and energy resilience ahead of winter, in particular through PURL and SAFE. I thank our allies who are preparing new packages of military assistance and support in the energy sector," Sybiha wrote, noting that he had invited his colleagues to Ukraine.