Budanov: The crew of the second destroyed Russian Su-30 might not have survived

Pilots from the first destroyed plane were picked up by a civilian vessel, said the head of the HUR

Su-30 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

On May 2, using naval drones, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) destroyed two Russian Su-30 aircraft – previously, the crew of one of them did not survive. This was reported by the head of the HUR Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The War Zone.

The head of intelligence reported that the crew of the first Su-30 survived – and was picked up by a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

Budanov added that according to preliminary data, the crew of the second destroyed plane died.

In the same interview, the HUR chief said that the intelligence used maritime drones of the new Magura V7 anti-aircraft modification and American AIM-9 missiles.

REFERENCE. The Su-30 is a Soviet/Russian two-seat multi-role fighter of the 4++ generation. It is designed for air superiority, long-range patrol, escort of long-range aircraft, radar surveillance, guidance and control, and can also be used as a combat training aircraft.



On the evening of May 2, Ukrainian defenders in the Black Sea destroyed a Russian Su-30 aircraft – the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone. At the time, it was reported that the operation was carried out by a special unit of the State Defense Forces in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces.

On the night of May 3, Russians complained about drone and unmanned boat attacks on the Krasnodar Territory. Explosions were heard in Anapa, Taman, and Novorossiysk.

In the evening of the same day, President Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian military had destroyed the second Russian plane in a day during a strike on temporarily occupied Crimea.