Budanov: The crew of the second destroyed Russian Su-30 might not have survived
Su-30 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

On May 2, using naval drones, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) destroyed two Russian Su-30 aircraft – previously, the crew of one of them did not survive. This was reported by the head of the HUR Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The War Zone.

The head of intelligence reported that the crew of the first Su-30 survived – and was picked up by a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

Budanov added that according to preliminary data, the crew of the second destroyed plane died.

In the same interview, the HUR chief said that the intelligence used maritime drones of the new Magura V7 anti-aircraft modification and American AIM-9 missiles.

REFERENCE.
The Su-30 is a Soviet/Russian two-seat multi-role fighter of the 4++ generation. It is designed for air superiority, long-range patrol, escort of long-range aircraft, radar surveillance, guidance and control, and can also be used as a combat training aircraft.

The Russian Federation uses such aircraft to strike Ukraine, in particular with Kh-31P missiles.
Read also
Crimea was massively attacked by drones – video
HURKyrylo BudanovMaguranaval drone