Budanov: Ukraine cannot return Russia to international isolation on its own

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine cannot on its own return the Russian Federation to international isolation, from which the aggressor country has managed to escape. The military commander said this in an interview with resource Apostrophe TV.

Budanov confirmed that Russia's position has now strengthened. According to him, the participation of Vladimir Putin in a meeting with the US president Donald Trump in Alaska and the dictator's visit to China is a "statement of exit from international isolation".

"Of course, they [the Russians] made every effort to make this happen, and one can only applaud how systematically they were able to overcome and come out of international isolation... I can applaud anyone. If someone does something good, it should be recognized," the HUR chief said.

He noted that the intelligence community is already considering ways to counter this, but admitted that it is difficult.

"You know, we will not be able to return them to international isolation on our own – this is just a fact," the head of intelligence summarized.