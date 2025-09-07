Budanov: Russia may mobilize again, this is a serious threat
Russia may mobilize again, and this poses a serious threat. About this said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Apostrophe TV.
The DIU chief recalled that in 2022, Moscow had already conducted a partial mobilization, after which it did everything possible to avoid taking such a step again. At the same time, he emphasized that this does not exclude the possibility that the Kremlin will mobilize people again.
"Can the Russian Federation mobilize? Yes, it can. Unfortunately, this is a serious threat. It will be painful for the Russian Federation itself, but realistic. And such a threat exists," Budanov said.
At the same time, he emphasized that mass conscription does not make sense, but Russia will be able to increase the number of troops it will send to the front if it goes through mobilization.
When asked about possible anti-war protests in Russia, Budanov said that although there would be negative public opinion, it would not stop the Kremlin.
"There will be negative sentiments when mobilization begins. This was shown in 2022, when after partial mobilization, they quickly tried to stop it. But this will not stop the Russian machine," he summarized.
- on May 26, the head of the SZR stated that russia's total mobilization resource is 25 million people. But there are only 3 million people who are actually trained.
- on July 11, intelligence reported that an average of 1,200 people sign contracts with the Russian army every day. This allows for the recruitment of more than 30,000 soldiers every month. This rate is ensured by high one-time paymentsthe government has provided a large-scale information campaign and social guarantees.
- on August 5, Syrsky said that the Russians aim to have the following by the end of 2025 to form 10 new divisions, two of which have already been created.
Comments (0)