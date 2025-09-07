Budanov: Russia may mobilize again, this is a serious threat

The DIU chief emphasized that even possible anti-war rallies in Russia will not stop the Kremlin from mobilizing

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

Russia may mobilize again, and this poses a serious threat. About this said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Apostrophe TV.

The DIU chief recalled that in 2022, Moscow had already conducted a partial mobilization, after which it did everything possible to avoid taking such a step again. At the same time, he emphasized that this does not exclude the possibility that the Kremlin will mobilize people again.

"Can the Russian Federation mobilize? Yes, it can. Unfortunately, this is a serious threat. It will be painful for the Russian Federation itself, but realistic. And such a threat exists," Budanov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that mass conscription does not make sense, but Russia will be able to increase the number of troops it will send to the front if it goes through mobilization.

When asked about possible anti-war protests in Russia, Budanov said that although there would be negative public opinion, it would not stop the Kremlin.

"There will be negative sentiments when mobilization begins. This was shown in 2022, when after partial mobilization, they quickly tried to stop it. But this will not stop the Russian machine," he summarized.