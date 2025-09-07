Budanov: Russia has been working on maritime drones for more than a year and a half, one of them is Zefir
Russia has been working on naval drones for more than a year and a half. An example is the Zefir drone, which the Russians recently used, said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Apostrophe TV.
According to the head of the DIU, the Russians were able to put several models in order.
"This was to be expected. Evolution cannot bypass one side, it never happens," Budanov explained.
At the same time, the intelligence chief noted that the Russians are still far from the Ukrainian Magura drones, as these drones continue to be improved.
- DIU Chief Budanov has already told us how in early June the occupiers tried to use their experimental models of maritime drones against targets in Ukraine, but they exploded while still in Russian territorial waters.
- on August 28, the Russian Defense Ministry boasted that a Russian unmanned boat at the mouth of the Danube River had hit and allegedly sunk the Ukrainian Simferopol. IN THE NAVY confirmed the impact and the death of one crew member at that time. As of August 29 two dead and several disappeared.
- on August 29, the Navy spokesman noted that Russia has been using unmanned boats for a long time, but mostly such strikes were not effective.
