Budanov: Russia has been working on maritime drones for more than a year and a half, one of them is Zefir

Kirill Budanov (Photo: Liga.net)

Russia has been working on naval drones for more than a year and a half. An example is the Zefir drone, which the Russians recently used, said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Apostrophe TV.

According to the head of the DIU, the Russians were able to put several models in order.

"This was to be expected. Evolution cannot bypass one side, it never happens," Budanov explained.

At the same time, the intelligence chief noted that the Russians are still far from the Ukrainian Magura drones, as these drones continue to be improved.