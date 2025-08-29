Navy spokesman on the strike on Simferopol: Russia has struck with naval drones many times before
Russia has been using unmanned boats against Ukraine for a long time, but for the most part, such strikes have not been effective. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, commenting on the occupiers' attack on the Simferopol Navy ship.
"If we take the situation with the use of such weapons systems in general, it should be noted that they had them before the full-scale invasion, and during the full-scale invasion they repeatedly tried to use them, so I cannot say that this has become something new," Pletenchuk emphasized .
Commenting on the fact that the massive use of naval drones by Russians had not been publicly known before, the Navy spokesman emphasized that this was probably because there had not been any successful strikes for the occupiers to talk about.
- DIU Chief Budanov has already told how in early June, the occupiers tried to use their experimental models of maritime drones against targets in Ukraine, but they exploded while still in Russian territorial waters.
- On August 28, the Russian Defense Ministry boasted that a Russian unmanned boat at the mouth of the Danube River had hit and allegedly sunk the Ukrainian Simferopol. The Navy confirmed the attack and the death of one crew member at the time. As of August 29 – two dead and several missing.
Comments (0)