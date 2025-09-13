Callas believes that Europe needs to learn to work with Trump

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Ronald Wittek/EPA)

Europeans need to learn how to work with the President of the United States Donald Trump, says High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. She expressed this opinion in an interview with the German RND.

EU's top diplomat says Trump is democratically elected president.

"We just need to learn how to work with him: what works in communicating with him and what doesn't? Trump is the most influential person in the world – just look at the entire US presence," Callas emphasized.

She said that when she travels and meets with other politicians, the first question she is always asked is: "What tariff rate did you get?".

According to Kallas, this is a new criterion for how well a country gets along with the United States.

"My goal is to improve relations with the United States and to coordinate our actions with Washington more closely in countering Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. We have already made real progress in this regard in recent weeks," she added.