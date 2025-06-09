Canada plans to increase defense spending to meet NATO goals

In 2024, Canada spent only 1.4% of GDP on defense

Illustrative photo (Photo: Flickr)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce an increase in the country's defense spending to meet the NATO target as early as the 2025-2026 fiscal year, The Globe and Mail reports , citing sources.

It is noted that Carney will present a new plan for security and defense investments during a speech at the University of Toronto on June 9.

The new measures will allow Canada to meet NATO's requirement of spending 2% of GDP on defense, and in future years even exceed this level, the publication notes.

In March, Carney announced that the military spending plan would include salary increases for military personnel and the purchase of new equipment and technology.

According to the publication, the plan will also contain commitments to the development of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and space technologies.