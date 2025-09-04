China says rapprochement with Russia and DPRK is not a "conspiracy" against Washington

Beijing also called Callas' remarks on the meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the DPRK "irresponsible"

Guo Jiakun (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

China denies statements of the US President Donald Trump about the "conspiracy" of the leaders of Beijing, the DPRK and Russia against Washington. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it "the development of diplomatic relations," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, transmits Le Monde.

"China develops its diplomatic relations with all countries, never attacking a third party," the diplomat said.

He also called the remarks of the EU foreign policy chief "irresponsible" Kai Kallas, who called the meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the DPRK a "direct challenge" to the international order.

on September 3, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, his North Korean "colleague" Kim Jong-un and the head of China Xi Jinping met in public for the first time at a military parade in Beijing.

Against this backdrop, Trump asked Xi Jinping to convey his "warmest wishes" to Putin and Yin, saying that the three countries were "conspiring" against the United States.