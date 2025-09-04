China says rapprochement with Russia and DPRK is not a "conspiracy" against Washington
China denies statements of the US President Donald Trump about the "conspiracy" of the leaders of Beijing, the DPRK and Russia against Washington. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it "the development of diplomatic relations," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, transmits Le Monde.
"China develops its diplomatic relations with all countries, never attacking a third party," the diplomat said.
He also called the remarks of the EU foreign policy chief "irresponsible" Kai Kallas, who called the meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the DPRK a "direct challenge" to the international order.
on September 3, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, his North Korean "colleague" Kim Jong-un and the head of China Xi Jinping met in public for the first time at a military parade in Beijing.
Against this backdrop, Trump asked Xi Jinping to convey his "warmest wishes" to Putin and Yin, saying that the three countries were "conspiring" against the United States.
- on September 3, the Pentagon chief said that due to the rapprochement between Russia and China, Trump ordered the department to to "revive" the American armed forces and "be ready".
- Diplomat Oleksandr Khara spoke to the LIGA.netthat Beijing will defend Moscow, as long as it is profitable, and then it will "eat it."
- NATO Secretary General Rutte said that it is not only Russia that poses a challenge to the Alliance, but also China, Iran, and North Korea.
