Diplomat Hara: Beijing will defend Moscow as long as it is profitable, and then "eat it"

The Chinese will not allow Russia's defeat, because then the resources of the United States and Europe will be directed to contain Beijing, the expert notes

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Beijing will use indirect means to protect Moscow in the war against Ukraine, provide everything it needs as long as it is in its interests, and then "eat it." This opinion was expressed by diplomat and director of the Center for Defense Strategies Oleksandr Khara in his analysis of LIGA.net "The Parade of Junior Partners. Will Xi Jinping's holiday make Trump nervous".

"When Soviet prisoners escaped from the Gulag, they took with them a person called a 'cow'. This was the person who was eaten when the fugitives were short of food. Russia is such a cow for China," the diplomat analogizes.

Vita Holod, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, notes that China will continue to pursue a cautious, seemingly neutral policy toward Moscow, as the leader of Beijing Xi Jinping it is profitable.

Holod believes that most meetings in China will not have immediate consequences for Ukraine.

"We should only pay attention to Putin and Kim – they discussed something for a long time behind closed doors. It was probably about the DPRK's support for Russian aggression," the EBA member said.

Diplomat Hara concludes that the Chinese have explicitly said that they will not allow Russia to fail, because then the resources of the United States and Europe will be directed to contain Beijing.

"They are interested in making it last, because they are buying resources for nothing," the diplomat believes.