CNN: Biden undergoes surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancer cells from his skin. About this CNN reported spokesperson for the former US President.
According to him, Biden underwent Mohs surgery. This is a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until the doctor sees no signs of cancerous skin cells.
The spokesman did not specify when the surgery took place. At the same time, a video of Biden leaving a church in Delaware with a visible scar on his forehead was circulated in the media.
This is not Biden's first surgery. In 2023, he had a lesion removed from his chest, which later tested positive for basal cell carcinoma.
- may 18 NYT saidreported that Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer" after doctors found a "small nodule" that required "further evaluation."
- may 19, 46 uS president thanked people for their support.
- on May 21, Biden's spokesman denied the concealment of cancer during his presidency.
Comments (0)