CNN: Biden undergoes surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove cancer cells from his skin. About this CNN reported spokesperson for the former US President.

According to him, Biden underwent Mohs surgery. This is a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until the doctor sees no signs of cancerous skin cells.

The spokesman did not specify when the surgery took place. At the same time, a video of Biden leaving a church in Delaware with a visible scar on his forehead was circulated in the media.

This is not Biden's first surgery. In 2023, he had a lesion removed from his chest, which later tested positive for basal cell carcinoma.