CNN: Turkey says no meeting between Ukraine and Russia planned yet

Previously, propaganda media claimed that the talks were supposedly scheduled for the morning.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (Photo: EPA)

No meeting between Russia and Ukraine has been scheduled at this time, CNN reported, citing a source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

This statement is a response to Russia's information that the talks were scheduled for this morning and then postponed to the afternoon.

At the same time, the interlocutor provided information about which international representatives were in Turkey and where they were on May 15.

A "technical" Russian delegation is in Istanbul. Some American officials are also in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Ankara and has already met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation were met at the airport by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Nariman Dzhelal.

At the same time, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers is underway in Antalya.

On May 15, it became known that Erdogan would call for an immediate ceasefire during his meeting with Zelensky.