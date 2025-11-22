CNN: Ukraine-US talks start on November 23, Rubio and Witkoff will be present – details

Negotiations on peace plan in Geneva will be held to agree on wording before Zelenskyy and Trump meet, reports TV channel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

US-Ukraine talks on a new peace plan to take place in Switzerland on November 23, with the secretary of State and acting National Security advisor to join them Marco Rubio and a special envoy Steve Witkoff, declares CNN citing an unnamed American official.

According to him, U.S. secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and his team arrived in Geneva on the morning of November 22, where the official will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss the next steps to achieve peace.

The source added that Rubio and Witkoff would join the talks the next day.

The purpose of the talks is to agree on the wording before the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, reports CNN.

A meeting between the Russian delegation and the US is also scheduled to discuss the proposed peace plan, which "will take place quickly," but not in Geneva, the source added.

However, he refused to provide details about the place and time of these talks.

In addition, national security advisors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom will take part in the meeting in Geneva, a diplomatic source told the media.

Formerly secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said that "in the coming days" top officials of Ukraine and the United States will begin consultations on possible parameters of a future peace agreement in Switzerland.

President Zelenskyy approves the composition of the negotiating delegation: it is headed by the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and among the participants are the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov and the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko (read more here).

CORRECTION. The previous version of the news mistakenly stated that the Ukrainian-American talks would begin on November 22, when in fact, according to CNN, they are to start the next day.