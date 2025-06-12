Court allows partial recount of votes in Polish presidential election

The recount will take place in 13 election commissions, the court announced.

Elections in Poland (Photo: EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI)

The Supreme Court of Poland has allowed the recount of votes in some election commissions in the presidential elections that were recently held in the country, the court's press service reported .

"By its resolution of June 11, 2025, the Supreme Court allowed the review of ballots from several election commissions," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The Supreme Court announced that the recount of votes will take place in 13 election commissions.

The report states that a recount of votes was ordered "in order to establish the number of valid votes cast for individual candidates for the office of President of the Republic of Poland in the vote held on June 1, 2025, in each of the above-mentioned districts."

The Supreme Court will conduct a recount in the aforementioned commissions "through the legal assistance of the relevant district courts."

On June 6, former Polish President Lech Walesa called for a recount or a second round of the presidential election due to suspicions of alleged fraud.

According to Polsat News , in the electoral commission No. 95 in Krakow, Karol Nawrocki received 218 votes in the first round and 1,132 in the second, while his opponent Rafal Trzaskowski had 550 and 540 votes, respectively.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk promised to check all reported cases of violations and conduct an investigation.

On June 1, the second round of the presidential election was held in Poland. Exit polls claimed that the pro-Ukrainian mayor of Warsaw, Trzaskowski, was in the lead .

As of the morning of June 2, the representative of the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki, won the Polish presidential election by a minimal margin.

On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Poland on holding the presidential elections and Karol Nawrocki on his victory.