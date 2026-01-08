Court allows Shufrych to be released from jail on bail of over UAH 33 million, but the money has not been paid - CSO

Nestor Shufrych is currently in custody, but may be released from the detention center if he is granted bail

Nestor Shufrych (Photo: LIGA.net)

Kyiv Court of Appeal mitigates preventive measure for MP Nestor Shufrichaccused of high treason. This was stated in the commentary LIGA.net the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the PGO, there is a ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to set an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 33 million 280,000.

As of January 8, bail has not been posted. Shufrich is in a pre-trial detention center.

Earlier, lawyer Viktor Karpenko, who is defending the MP, said Telegrafhe said that he did not know when the bail would be paid and whether it would be paid at all.

The MP's son, Oleksandr, told the publication that he is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and performing tasks in the combat zone, so he is unable to attend his father's courts. He believes that his party colleagues, including dollar millionaires, will be able to pay for his father's bail.

Shufrich is a member of the pro-Russian party Opposition platform - For life (Opposition Platform for Life) and ran for the Verkhovna Rada on its ticket, but the party itself was officially banned in Ukraine in 2022.