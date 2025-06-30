Czech President reveals how Trump was persuaded at NATO summit to increase pressure on Russia

Peter Pavel (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

During last week's NATO summit in The Hague, European leaders called on US President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia. This was told by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with CNN Prima News.

"We spoke to him very consistently and collectively, convincing him that the time has come to significantly increase economic pressure on Russia. Not to let Russia suffer an economic collapse – that is not in our interests – but to make him realize that he simply has no choice but to act," Pavel said.

This is how he described a dinner conversation with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Czech president added that Trump was restrained, but he realizes that it is a very functional tool.

During the event, the American president gave examples of his policy toward China, mentioning the effect of high tariffs. In response, Pavel noted that such determination could bring even faster results in the case of Russia.

"You see, this is exactly the kind of decisive action that needs to be taken against Russia. If China felt it within a month, then Russia and its economy will feel it, perhaps within a week or two. First of all, we need to bring Russia to the negotiating table – if it is not there, there is nothing to discuss," the Czech president quoted himself as saying .