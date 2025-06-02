Danish Prime Minister after Operation Web: Ukraine successfully defends itself
Ukraine has the right to defend itself and is doing so successfully. Thus, at the Bucharest Nine summit, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented on the SBU's special operation "Web" in the Russian rear, reports Reuters.
"I think they have a right to defend themselves, and sometimes that includes resistance. So it looks like they succeeded," she said when asked to comment on the attack on Russian airfields.
The Danish prime minister also noted that it is now very important to focus on rearming Europe. According to Frederiksen, Russia poses a threat to all EU countries and therefore it is necessary to strengthen the eastern flank.
"We have to continue to push for a ceasefire, but at the same time we have to do what is necessary on the battlefield in Ukraine so that they can actually win this war," she said .
- on June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Spider Web", hitting four strategic airfields in Russia, a source told LIGA.net in the special service.
- Zelensky said that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation and the "office" for its implementation was located directly next to the FSB office in one of the Russian regions.
- On June 2, the first satellite images from the Bila Air Base after Operation Spider Web appeared. They show allegedly destroyed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 aircraft.
- The head of the SBU told details of the "Web" operation in the Russian rear. With the help of 117 drones, 41 planes were hit at four airfields.
- CBS News reported that Ukraine planned the "Spider's Web" without US intelligence.