According to Frederiksen, the allies should do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine wins the war

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: facebook.com/mettefrederiksen.dk)

Ukraine has the right to defend itself and is doing so successfully. Thus, at the Bucharest Nine summit, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented on the SBU's special operation "Web" in the Russian rear, reports Reuters.

"I think they have a right to defend themselves, and sometimes that includes resistance. So it looks like they succeeded," she said when asked to comment on the attack on Russian airfields.

The Danish prime minister also noted that it is now very important to focus on rearming Europe. According to Frederiksen, Russia poses a threat to all EU countries and therefore it is necessary to strengthen the eastern flank.

"We have to continue to push for a ceasefire, but at the same time we have to do what is necessary on the battlefield in Ukraine so that they can actually win this war," she said .