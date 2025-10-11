Denmark is buying 16 new F-35 fighters

Denmark is strengthening its defense, particularly in Greenland, as Russia builds up its military presence in the Arctic

F-35 fighter jet (Photo: EPA)

Denmark is investing $8.5 billion in defense capabilities, including strengthening its presence in Greenland and purchasing 16 new F-35 fighter jets. About reports Bloomberg cited a press release from the Defense Ministry.

It is noted that the plan also includes the purchase of two Arctic patrol ships, a maritime patrol aircraft, new drones, and a submarine cable in the North Atlantic.

The headquarters of the Joint Arctic Command will also be built in Nuuk, and a separate military unit will be created in Greenland.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that his country needs a greater presence in Greenland "to ensure respect for sovereignty," with more exercises and better surveillance.

The newspaper writes that the measures are being taken against the backdrop of increased interest in the Arctic, where Russia is building up its military presence, and US President Donald Trump seeks to control Greenland.