Detentions take place in Poland after sabotage attack
Detentions are being made in Poland after a railroad sabotage, said Karolina Haletska, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"In connection with the acts of sabotage on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line, in the village of Mika and near Pulawy, which took place last weekend, I inform you that intensive operational search and investigative actions are underway, including the detention of persons, as well as the collection and analysis of evidence," the official wrote.
At the same time, the spokesperson for the Minister-Coordinator of Poland's special services, Jacek Dobrzynski, said that the detentions concerned several people, reports RMF24 media.
According to him, the role of individuals in this terrorist act is being established.
Dobzhynsky said that the people involved in the sabotage were detained by the Internal Security Agency and the police.
The official added that he could not provide more details at this stage.
It is currently unknown when law enforcement will provide more information about the actions taken.
- In Poland, on November 16, the railroad was damaged on the route to the border with Ukraine. PM Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage. The country's Chief of the General Staff said that the enemy began to prepare for war, carrying out cyberattacks and sabotage on the territory of Poland.
- The suspects in the sabotage are citizens of Ukraine who in the fall came to Poland from Belarus, and fled back after the incident. According to law enforcement, the suspects used C-4 explosives with a 300-meter-long cable attached to it.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Russia is trying to shift the blame for its crimes onto Ukrainians, recruiting them to commit acts of sabotage abroad.
- Meanwhile, Poland has decided to close the last Russian consulate in the country.
