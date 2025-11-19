Detentions take place in Poland after sabotage attack

Polish secret service and police detain people involved in a terrorist attack on a railroad, the government says

Polish law enforcement officers on the railroad after the sabotage on November 17, 2025 (Photo: Przemyslaw Piatkowski / EPA)

Detentions are being made in Poland after a railroad sabotage, said Karolina Haletska, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"In connection with the acts of sabotage on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line, in the village of Mika and near Pulawy, which took place last weekend, I inform you that intensive operational search and investigative actions are underway, including the detention of persons, as well as the collection and analysis of evidence," the official wrote.

At the same time, the spokesperson for the Minister-Coordinator of Poland's special services, Jacek Dobrzynski, said that the detentions concerned several people, reports RMF24 media.

According to him, the role of individuals in this terrorist act is being established.

Dobzhynsky said that the people involved in the sabotage were detained by the Internal Security Agency and the police.

The official added that he could not provide more details at this stage.

It is currently unknown when law enforcement will provide more information about the actions taken.