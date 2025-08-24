Diplomat Fried: If Russia succeeds against Ukraine, it will continue its offensive against Moldova

Occupants (Illustrative photo: Russian resource)

If Russia succeeds in its war against Ukraine, it will launch a new aggression against Moldova, said Daniel Fried, former US Ambassador to Poland (1997-2000), Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs (2004-2009). He expressed this opinion in an analysis LIGA.net, "Nine Lessons Europe Learned from the War for Ukraine's Independence".

"The Russian war against Ukraine is the second war in Russia's attempt to restore its empire. The first one was against Georgia in 2008. If Russia succeeds against Ukraine, it will continue its offensive against Moldova," the diplomat said .

He emphasized that if the Kremlin believes it can get away with it, it will do so against the Baltic states as well.

According to Fried, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is serious about restoring an empire, which he sees as including all countries from Finland to Bulgaria that were under the control of Moscow or St. Petersburg.