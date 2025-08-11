Sikorsky: We really need to address the global causes of the war. It's Russian imperialism

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry warned that Putin could violate any agreement

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: EPA)

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski stated that he agrees with Russia's demand to resolve the "root causes of the war," because he believes it is Russian imperialism. He expressed this opinion... expressed in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

"In fact, I even agree with the Russians that the global causes of this war need to be addressed. And in my opinion, it is Russian imperialism, the fact that Vladimir Putin has given himself the right to decide who can and cannot be a nation, and within what borders," Sikorsky said.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry warned that Putin could violate any agreement.

"Why do you think that if he makes a new agreement, he will keep his word?" Sikorsky asked.

He reminded that the Russian dictator had already signed an agreement with Ukraine that guaranteed Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, and which was ratified by both countries in 2004.

The diplomat also noted that a simple ceasefire would not solve the problem.

"We all want peace – but it must be a just peace. And to achieve a just peace, we must get concessions from Russia. Russia must limit its military objectives," he stressed.