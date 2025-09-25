Foreigners who took part in the so-called referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine want to get accreditation in Moldova

Moldova (Illustrative photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

Dozens of people with dubious reputations are trying to get accredited as international observers at the parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28. This was reported to by Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence, some of these people who want to be observers have previously participated in the so-called referendums in Crimea, the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, and Abkhazia, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

Among the potential "observers" are Serbian activist Dragana Trifkovic, who has openly collaborated with pro-Russian structures, and Italian Vito Grittani, who has Abkhazian citizenship and has repeatedly acted as an "international expert" in the pseudo-elections. Both are already included in the database of fake observers maintained by the European Platform for Democratic Elections (EPDE).

The largest group of applications – about 30 – was submitted by the African organization Institut Africa Solidarité. Despite its previous lack of interest in the elections in Moldova, its representatives actively cooperated with Russia, including participating in the BRICS summit in Kazan and even attending the Russian "elections." Some of them have no experience in politics or public activities.

The Central Election Commission of Moldova reported that the applications are carefully checked by the country's Information and Security Service. It is possible that those who are rejected will use this as a pretext to claim that the elections are "undemocratic" on Russia's orders.

On July 22, it was reported that Moldova's pro-Russian forces decided to create a joint bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections.

On September 22, Bloomberg wrote that Russia has developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections.

On the same day, law enforcement conducted more than 250 searches in Moldova as part of a case of preparing mass disorder and destabilization.