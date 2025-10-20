Drapaty heads the newly created Joint Forces Group

The area of responsibility of the JFO, which will be headed by Mykhailo Drapaty, covers Kharkiv region and the surrounding areas

Mykhailo Drapaty (Photo: General's Facebook account)

Structural changes have taken place in the Defense Forces – a new Joint Forces Grouping has been created, headed by Major General Mykhailo Drapaty. This was reported by the press service of the JFO.

The military said that the group will be led almost entirely by the Joint Forces Command (JFC) under the leadership of Drapatyi, who previously headed the Khortytsia and Dnipro operational and strategic groups of troops.

The command's area of responsibility covers Kharkiv region and adjacent territories.

"This complex and tense sector, which is one of the key places in the enemy's plans, has been entrusted to General Drapatom for the second time," the statement said.

The military reminded that in 2024 he was the head of the OTU "Kharkiv" during the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The JFO explained that the corps focused on this area will be directly subordinated to the newly created group.