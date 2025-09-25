Drones attacked the Krasnodar Territory. Russians complain about explosions at a chemical plant – video
On the night of September 25, explosions were heard in the Belorechensky district of Krasnodar Krai. Local residents reported at least six loud noises near a chemical plant, according to propaganda media.
According to the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, locals said they heard an explosion starting at 02:30. Later, bright flashes in the sky were seen on the outskirts of one of the cities.
According to eyewitnesses, an air defense system was allegedly operating in the area of the explosions.
In addition, restrictions were imposed at Sochi airport on the arrival and departure of aircraft at 01:56. A drone threat was also announced in Krasnodar and Tuapse.
Local authorities urged people to stay in shelters. Later, Rosaviatsiya said that the Sochi airport had resumed operations.
The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ writes that the target of the attack was the EuroChem-Belorichenskie Mineral Fertilizers plant.
- This is not the first time that Krasnodar Krai has been attacked by drones. In particular, on March 19, the following damage was done a strike on an oil depot near the town of Kropotkin.
- On the night of August 17, several districts of the Voronezh region of Russia attacked by dronesthe incident damaged a railway station and caused a fire on a gas pipeline.
- september 18 Special Operations Forces hit the Volgograd refinerywhich was involved in meeting the needs of the occupation army. He stopped working.
