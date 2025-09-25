Drones attacked the Krasnodar Territory. Russians complain about explosions at a chemical plant – video

At least six explosions occurred in the Bilorichensky district of the Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of September 25

EuroChem-Belorichenskie Mineral Fertilizers plant (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of September 25, explosions were heard in the Belorechensky district of Krasnodar Krai. Local residents reported at least six loud noises near a chemical plant, according to propaganda media.

According to the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, locals said they heard an explosion starting at 02:30. Later, bright flashes in the sky were seen on the outskirts of one of the cities.

According to eyewitnesses, an air defense system was allegedly operating in the area of the explosions.

In addition, restrictions were imposed at Sochi airport on the arrival and departure of aircraft at 01:56. A drone threat was also announced in Krasnodar and Tuapse.

Local authorities urged people to stay in shelters. Later, Rosaviatsiya said that the Sochi airport had resumed operations.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ writes that the target of the attack was the EuroChem-Belorichenskie Mineral Fertilizers plant.

Reference EuroChem-Belorechenskie Mineral Fertilizers specializes in the production of phosphate and complex water-soluble mineral fertilizers, nitrogen compounds, sulfuric and phosphoric acids, as well as complex fertilizers such as ammophos and liquid complex fertilizers. The production site is located in the Belorechensky District of Krasnodar Region, covers an area of 544 hectares and includes about 10 workshops.