Elections in Poland: Pro-Ukrainian Trzaskowski wins, but there will be a second round – exit poll

The ruling party candidate has 30.8% of the vote, the conservative candidate has 29.1%, Ipsos says

Rafal Tshaskovskyi (Photo: PIOTR NOWAK / EPA)

In the first round of the presidential election in Poland, the pro-Ukrainian candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, wins, but he will have to compete in the second round with the scandalous Karol Nawrocki. This is according to the exit poll data of the Ipsos company, Polsat News reports.

According to Ipsos, the candidate from the ruling Civic Platform party, Trzaskowski, has 30.8% of the vote, while Navroczky, supported by the conservative political force Law and Justice, receives 29.1%.

These results were published shortly after the polls closed.

Since, according to the poll, neither candidate is getting 50%+ of the vote, a second round is scheduled to take place in two weeks, on June 1.

Official final voting results will be announced later.

Read also Trump met with Polish presidential candidate who previously spoke out against Ukraine in the EU