Elections in Poland: Pro-Ukrainian Trzaskowski wins, but there will be a second round – exit poll
In the first round of the presidential election in Poland, the pro-Ukrainian candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, wins, but he will have to compete in the second round with the scandalous Karol Nawrocki. This is according to the exit poll data of the Ipsos company, Polsat News reports.
According to Ipsos, the candidate from the ruling Civic Platform party, Trzaskowski, has 30.8% of the vote, while Navroczky, supported by the conservative political force Law and Justice, receives 29.1%.
These results were published shortly after the polls closed.
Since, according to the poll, neither candidate is getting 50%+ of the vote, a second round is scheduled to take place in two weeks, on June 1.
Official final voting results will be announced later.
- On May 6, Poland accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the presidential election.
On May 16, the website of Poland's ruling Civic Platform party was subjected to a cyberattack, hours before the start of the election campaign ahead of the first round of the presidential election on May 18.
- On May 18, the GUR reported that, against the backdrop of the presidential elections in Poland, Russia has activated another phase of information warfare, creating clones of real Western media.