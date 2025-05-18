Elections in Poland: Pro-Ukrainian Trzaskowski wins, but there will be a second round – exit poll
Rafal Tshaskovskyi (Photo: PIOTR NOWAK / EPA)

In the first round of the presidential election in Poland, the pro-Ukrainian candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, wins, but he will have to compete in the second round with the scandalous Karol Nawrocki. This is according to the exit poll data of the Ipsos company, Polsat News reports.

According to Ipsos, the candidate from the ruling Civic Platform party, Trzaskowski, has 30.8% of the vote, while Navroczky, supported by the conservative political force Law and Justice, receives 29.1%.

These results were published shortly after the polls closed.

Since, according to the poll, neither candidate is getting 50%+ of the vote, a second round is scheduled to take place in two weeks, on June 1.

Official final voting results will be announced later.

REFERENCE.
Nawrocki is the head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, who opposed Ukraine's European integration, speculating on the topic of the Volyn tragedy. In contrast, Trzaskowski consistently supports Ukraine, in particular, he did so during the "grain conflict" between Kyiv and Warsaw in the fall of 2023. After meeting with Zelenskyy in January 2025, the politician stated: "There is no doubt that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union meets Poland's interests, strengthening our security."
Read also
Trump met with Polish presidential candidate who previously spoke out against Ukraine in the EU
Read also
Pro-Russian Simion claims victory in election, although exit polls and CEC say otherwise
PolandelectionsKarol NawrockiRafal Trzaskowski