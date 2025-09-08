Emergency and rescue operations completed at the site of a high-rise building in Kyiv – photos
Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv after the September 7 Russian attack. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service.
Three people died as a result of the enemy attack, one of them a child. Another 11 people were injured. Emergency workers rescued seven residents of the building, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 171 people.
In total, more than 360 tons of debris and building structures were dismantled and removed from the impact site. About 130 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment were involved in the work.
- On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and 13 missiles.
- In Kyiv, a Russian drone downing caused a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers building, Also, hits were recorded in high-rise buildings in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts.
- Later, police published a video, filmed during the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7.
- On the morning of September 8, it became known that a third dead person was pulled out of the rubble in Kyiv , It was a man.
Comments (0)