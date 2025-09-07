Kyiv Patrol Police published a video filmed during a massive Russian attack on the night of September 7.

The recording shows police officers inspecting a house where a fire started due to the attack.

"The combined attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses and cars. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. Once again, we were there all night to save people from enemy shelling. Risking our own lives and health, we ensured the passage of special vehicles, regulated traffic and evacuated citizens to safe places," said the law enforcement officers.

According to them, rescue operations are ongoing.

The agency added that one of the police officers was injured in the attack: "The crew was blocking traffic when a rocket fell near them. The police car was mechanically damaged, and the patrolman was hospitalized."

Law enforcement officials urged not to neglect air raid alarms and to stay in shelters during Russian attacks.