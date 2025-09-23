Erdogan does not believe that Russia's war against Ukraine will end soon

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not believe in a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the American channel Fox News.

Turkish president asked if he believes Russia's war against Ukraine will end soon.

"I don't really believe in it. It is not good for the world. And we, thinking about it in this way, feel a heavy pain in our hearts," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also said that he has "important relations" with both Russia and Ukraine.

"We never want to distance ourselves from these countries. We have always adhered to the peace process with both Russia and Ukraine. We would never want such a war. But, unfortunately, this war has claimed the lives of millions of people. Russia has suffered very serious losses. Ukraine also suffered very serious losses, both in human and financial terms," he said.

At the same time, Erdoğan believes that Ukraine cannot compete with Russia economically. He mentioned financial assistance from Europe, but noted that it cannot last "forever".

Turkish President expresses hope that support for Ukraine will continue.

On August 22, 2025, reported that Turkey could become a security guarantor for Ukraine in the maritime component.

On September 28, Erdoğan said that with the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey would continue to contribute to Ukraine's security.