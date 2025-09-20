Trump to host Erdogan at the White House on September 25

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced that he will meet with the President of Turkey on September 25 Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House. This was stated by the head of the United States wrote in its social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, the meeting will discuss trade and military agreements, including a large purchase of Boeing aircraft, the F-16 contract, and continued negotiations on the F-35.

Trump expressed hope that the talks would end positively.

The American president also emphasized that he has a "very good relationship" with Erdogan and is looking forward to the meeting.