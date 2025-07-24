Estonian Interior Ministry: Russia is moving electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders
Russia has strengthened its electronic warfare systems near the Estonian border. This was stated at a press conference in Tallinn by Estonian Interior Minister Igor Tarro. transmits Bloomberg.
According to the minister, the Russian army has delivered additional equipment for jamming radio signals to the Kingissepp area, a town located approximately 20 kilometers from the Estonian border.
This equipment has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine to disrupt the navigation signals of drones.
"However, electronic warfare also causes serious interference with the Global Positioning System, or GPS, which is used by commercial aircraft and ships," the publication notes.
- On June 9, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia... is increasing military presence its potential, in particular, is increasing the production of tanks, armored vehicles, and various types of missiles. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.
- On June 24, Zelenskyy also confirmed that Russia may attack. NATO member countries will test the Alliance's strength in the next five years.
- Bloomberg, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported that if Putin decides to engage in a military conflict with NATO, then most likely, he will start the attack with Lithuania or all three Baltic countries at once..
