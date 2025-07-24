Estonian Interior Ministry: Russia is moving electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders

The Russian army has deployed additional signal jamming equipment to the area around the city of Kingisepp.

Electronic warfare (Illustrative photo: propaganda resource)

Russia has strengthened its electronic warfare systems near the Estonian border. This was stated at a press conference in Tallinn by Estonian Interior Minister Igor Tarro. transmits Bloomberg.

According to the minister, the Russian army has delivered additional equipment for jamming radio signals to the Kingissepp area, a town located approximately 20 kilometers from the Estonian border.

This equipment has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine to disrupt the navigation signals of drones.

"However, electronic warfare also causes serious interference with the Global Positioning System, or GPS, which is used by commercial aircraft and ships," the publication notes.