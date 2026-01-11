EU proposes to create joint forces instead of the US army
Andrius Kubilius (Photo: ERA / Oliver Hoslet)

The European Union countries should consider creating a joint military force that could eventually replace US troops in Europe. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius during a speech in Sweden, reported lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

According to him, one possible option is to create a "powerful, permanent European military force of 100,000 soldiers" to better protect the continent.

Read also
Pentagon AI captured Caracas in 30 minutes. Can it conquer Greenland?

"How do we replace the 100,000-strong U.S. regular military forces that are the backbone of the European armed forces?" he asked in a speech in Sweden.

The European Commissioner also called for the creation of a "European Security Council" that would include leading European states, including the United Kingdom. Such a body, according to Kubilius, could help to make decisions on European defense faster.

"The European Security Council could consist of key permanent members and a few rotating members. In total, about 10-12 members, whose task would be to discuss the most important defense issues," he said.

  • The proposal comes after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to seize Greenland. According to The Economist, the United States prepare a deal with Greenland, bypassing Denmark to conclude the COFA agreement. European countries, together with Copenhagen, are working on a countermeasure plan USA.
  • Politico reported that Trump could give Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland.
  • on January 10, Trump said that the United States must have Greenland to prevent its occupation by Russia or China in the future.
  • on January 11, it became known that the British government negotiate with European allies to deploy military forces in Greenland to ease Trump's concerns about the island's security.