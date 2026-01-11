EU proposes to create joint forces instead of the US army
The European Union countries should consider creating a joint military force that could eventually replace US troops in Europe. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius during a speech in Sweden, reported lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.
According to him, one possible option is to create a "powerful, permanent European military force of 100,000 soldiers" to better protect the continent.
"How do we replace the 100,000-strong U.S. regular military forces that are the backbone of the European armed forces?" he asked in a speech in Sweden.
The European Commissioner also called for the creation of a "European Security Council" that would include leading European states, including the United Kingdom. Such a body, according to Kubilius, could help to make decisions on European defense faster.
"The European Security Council could consist of key permanent members and a few rotating members. In total, about 10-12 members, whose task would be to discuss the most important defense issues," he said.
- The proposal comes after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to seize Greenland. According to The Economist, the United States prepare a deal with Greenland, bypassing Denmark to conclude the COFA agreement. European countries, together with Copenhagen, are working on a countermeasure plan USA.
- Politico reported that Trump could give Europe security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Greenland.
- on January 10, Trump said that the United States must have Greenland to prevent its occupation by Russia or China in the future.
- on January 11, it became known that the British government negotiate with European allies to deploy military forces in Greenland to ease Trump's concerns about the island's security.
