EU proposes to create joint forces instead of the US army

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposes to replace US troops in Europe with own defense forces

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: ERA / Oliver Hoslet)

The European Union countries should consider creating a joint military force that could eventually replace US troops in Europe. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius during a speech in Sweden, reported lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

According to him, one possible option is to create a "powerful, permanent European military force of 100,000 soldiers" to better protect the continent.

"How do we replace the 100,000-strong U.S. regular military forces that are the backbone of the European armed forces?" he asked in a speech in Sweden.

The European Commissioner also called for the creation of a "European Security Council" that would include leading European states, including the United Kingdom. Such a body, according to Kubilius, could help to make decisions on European defense faster.

"The European Security Council could consist of key permanent members and a few rotating members. In total, about 10-12 members, whose task would be to discuss the most important defense issues," he said.