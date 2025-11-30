Europe invests 20 million euros in air defense for Moldova amid Russian drone flights

Kaja Kallas (Photo: facebook.com/kallaskaja)

The European Union is investing 20 million euros in Moldova's air defense amid incidents with Russian drones. About said high Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas.

She noted that violations of Moldovan airspace by Russian drones are unacceptable. According to Kallas, this endangers civilian air traffic.

"The EU is investing 20 million euros in Moldova's air defense this year to help strengthen the country's security. The skies over Moldova cannot fall victim to Russia's war," she said.

On the night of November 29, in Moldova, for several hours closed the airspace due to drone flights. Border guards noted that the UAVs remained invisible to radar.