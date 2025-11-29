In Moldova, airspace was closed for several hours at night due to drone flights

On the night of November 29, two UAVs violated Moldovan airspace, remaining invisible to radar

Russian drones (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 29, two drones violated Moldova's airspace, forcing the country's skies to be closed for several hours. This was reported by the media NewsMaker with reference to the Border Police.

The Border Police received information about the UAV flights from the Aviation Operations Service of the Moldovan Ministry of Defense. According to the agency, the drones crossed the airspace of Moldova in the direction of Stanislavka (Odesa region) – Verenkeu, remaining invisible to radar.

Later, Ukrainian border guards informed their Moldovan counterparts that the UAV was again spotted crossing the state border between Velyka Koshnytsia (Ukraine) and Ruslanivka (Soroca district).

As a result, the authorities decided to close Moldova's airspace. A few hours later, at 01:27, it was reopened after Ukraine's border services announced that the drones had left the country.

"Based on the information received, we are taking the procedural measures provided for by law, checking the area through which the drones could have passed, but so far no objects posing a threat to the safety of citizens have been found," the border guards assured.

Incidents with drone flights have become more frequent in Moldova. November 25 russian drone fell on the roof of a building in Moldova. In total, six UAVs violated the country's airspace that day.

on November 26, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry once again handed over the note of protest to the Russian ambassador.