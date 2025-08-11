Europeans to hold closed consultations before Trump-Putin meeting – German government

Negotiations between European partners will continue during the week of August 15, said a spokesman for the German government

Donald Trump (Photo: Truth Social)

European allies will consult in private until August 15, just before the meeting of the US President Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was announced at a briefing by Steffen Mayer, Deputy Spokesperson for the German Federal Government, transmits Ukrinform.

According to the spokesperson, the talks between the European partners will continue for a week, but he noted that "it is not worth talking about specific formats now."

Mayer emphasized that the talks between the European partners will be held in a closed mode, because "every sentence, every word spoken openly can change things in a negative direction or put everything at risk."

The spokesman also emphasized that the position of the EU and Germany remains unchanged.

"The borders cannot be changed by force, and all further decisions... are primarily in the hands of Ukraine, as it should be able to decide its own fate," the spokesman said.