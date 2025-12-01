Explosions on the railway in two regions of Russia disrupted the logistics of the occupiers – source

The Russians traditionally try to hide the railroad bombing, but locals are actively discussing the incidents on social media

At the end of November, explosions occurred in two regions of Russia at critical Russian railroad facilities, complicating the logistics of the occupation forces. About this, LIGA.net said an interlocutor at the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to him, as a result of the explosions on November 20 and 28, warehouses with fuel and lubricants were destroyed and the railroad was damaged, which in turn made it impossible to move freight trains, in particular for the logistics of the occupation army.

The source said that on the afternoon of November 20, an explosion occurred on the railroad tracks of the West Siberian Railway in Baryshevo, Novosibirsk Region. The explosion destroyed the railroad tracks, making it impossible for freight trains to pass through and disrupting logistics routes.

In addition, on November 28, an explosion occurred in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region. There, as a result of an attack at the Unecha junction station of the Moscow Railway along the Bryansk-Gomel route (a logistics route that transports fuel and lubricants and military equipment to the territory of Belarus), a fuel and lubricant train was damaged.

The source added that the explosion destroyed at least two fuel tanks and damaged the railroad tracks.

He noted that despite the traditional attempts of the Russian special services to conceal the consequences of the damage, local residents are discussing the incident on social media and sharing rumors and impressions of the explosions they witnessed.

