Fighting continues in certain parts of the border in Sumy region

The situation on the front line is constantly changing, said the head of the OVA

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Active hostilities continue in Sumy Region on certain sections of the border, said the head of the regional administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

"As of the evening of May 29, the operational situation remains difficult, but controlled. Active hostilities continue on certain sections of the border, in particular near the settlements of the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities," the official said.

According to him, the Russians are operating in small groups (they have used this tactic in this direction before), trying to penetrate border villages and gain a foothold.

Grigorov noted that the situation on the front line is constantly changing: "Somewhere the initiative is ours, somewhere the enemy is showing activity, but our Defense Forces are holding their ground."

The official noted that in order to strengthen the protection of people and territories, the regional administration, together with the military, "is implementing a set of measures to effectively counter the enemy."

The official also urged residents of the border region not to delay evacuation. According to him, 50 people have been evacuated from border communities in Sumy region over the past 24 hours.

"Dear residents of the region, I ask you not to succumb to hostile information influences. Remain vigilant and trust only official and verified sources of information," Grigorov concluded.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate records the situation as follows: the Russians control 93.11 square kilometers, the gray zone is 72.94 square kilometers.

Map: Deepstate

