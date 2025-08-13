The ex-ambassador emphasized that Ukraine and European partners should take a common position to influence the US approach to resolving the war

Vadym Prystayko (Photo: Liga.net)

Ukrainians do not allow their democratically and legally elected president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give the occupied territories to Russia. This was stated by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Vadim Prystayko в interview LIGA.net.

According to him, if Russia tries to take back the occupied Ukrainian territories, one of the options for solving the problem diplomatically is to raise the level of discussion.

Prystaiko drew attention to the US President's approach Donald Trumpwho, he said, sometimes attaches more importance to Russia's recent Constitution than to the Ukrainian one, which has been in place since independence.

"When we see that he is not interested in our Constitution, but is interested in the Russian one, it is obvious that he is Freudian slip, that Russian approval is much more important to him than finding a just peace for Ukraine," Prystaiko emphasized.

He noted that the word "just" peace is now being replaced in the rhetoric with "decent" peace, which means saving face by all parties rather than achieving justice.

Prystaiko emphasized that Ukraine and its European partners should take a common position in order to influence the US approach.

"The United States is our greatest friend and partner... but we must help President Trump build our common Ukrainian-European-American position," the former ambassador concluded.