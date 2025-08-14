Former White House Advisor: Putin will try to convince Trump using KGB skills
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to convince the US President during a meeting in Alaska Donald Trump in its "peace plan" using the skills of the KGB (the USSR State Security Committee). This opinion was expressed by former National Security Advisor John Bolton in a CNN program, transmits The Hill.
According to Bolton, Putin will try to show Trump that he has a supposedly peaceful plan and that he is sincere.
However, the former adviser emphasized that it would be difficult for Putin to persuade Trump to favor him, especially given the previous tensions in their relationship.
"I think Putin is going to be a challenge because, intentionally or unintentionally, he's really pissed off Trump, to put it mildly, but he's going to try to use his KGB training to win him back," Bolton said.
- on August 15, Trump is to to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
- President of the United States awaitsthat if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if the Russian dictator in Alaska does not agree to end the war.
- august 14, Kremlin approved the delegation for the talks in Alaska and named the time of the meeting. The conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time.
