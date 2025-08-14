Former White House Advisor: Putin will try to convince Trump using KGB skills

At the same time, the former adviser emphasized that it would be difficult for Putin to persuade Trump in his favor

John Bolton (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to convince the US President during a meeting in Alaska Donald Trump in its "peace plan" using the skills of the KGB (the USSR State Security Committee). This opinion was expressed by former National Security Advisor John Bolton in a CNN program, transmits The Hill.

According to Bolton, Putin will try to show Trump that he has a supposedly peaceful plan and that he is sincere.

However, the former adviser emphasized that it would be difficult for Putin to persuade Trump to favor him, especially given the previous tensions in their relationship.

"I think Putin is going to be a challenge because, intentionally or unintentionally, he's really pissed off Trump, to put it mildly, but he's going to try to use his KGB training to win him back," Bolton said.