FT: Northern Europe denies presence of Chinese and Russian ships off Greenland

Greenland (Photo: ERA)

In recent years, there have been no signs of Russian or Chinese vessels near Greenland. This is against the backdrop of statements by US President Donald Trump writes FT, citing two unnamed senior Northern European diplomats with access to NATO intelligence briefings.

"It is simply not true that there are Chinese and Russians there. I have seen the intelligence data. There are no ships or submarines there," the newspaper quoted a politician as saying.

Another interlocutor noted that "the idea that the waters around Greenland are teeming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true." He added that the boats are in the Arctic, but on the Russian side.