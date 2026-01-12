FT: Northern Europe denies presence of Chinese and Russian ships off Greenland
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
In recent years, there have been no signs of Russian or Chinese vessels near Greenland. This is against the backdrop of statements by US President Donald Trump writes FT, citing two unnamed senior Northern European diplomats with access to NATO intelligence briefings.
"It is simply not true that there are Chinese and Russians there. I have seen the intelligence data. There are no ships or submarines there," the newspaper quoted a politician as saying.
Another interlocutor noted that "the idea that the waters around Greenland are teeming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true." He added that the boats are in the Arctic, but on the Russian side.
- december 23, 2024 Trump claimed about the need for the United States to control Greenland.
- on January 7, 2025, he saidthat Denmark should cede the island to the United States, and did not rule out military coercion to do so. And on March 31, the Prime Minister of Greenland replied that The US will not get the island.
- on January 10, Trump noted that the United States must have Greenland to prevent its occupation by Russia or China in the future.
