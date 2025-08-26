General Staff denies data on occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: 93rd Brigade Kholodnyi Yar)

The information about the occupation of two settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region by Russians is not true. This was reported to by Operational and Strategic Grouping "Dnipro" and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commenting on the situation on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, the military said that the Defense Forces stopped the Russian advance and continue to control Zaporizhzhia village, despite the efforts of the occupiers to capture the settlement.

Active hostilities also continue near the village of Novohorhiyivka, where Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses on the occupiers, killing dozens of occupants every day.

"The information about the occupation of both these settlements by Russians is not true," the statement reads.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Regional Military Command, confirmed in a commentary to LIGA.net that the occupiers had entered these settlements.

"Yes, the Russians have entered and are trying to gain a foothold. Ours are fighting to hold their positions," he added.

On August 26, the DeepState analytical project reported on the occupation of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka villages in the Dnipro region by Russian troops. The enemy is exerting pressure from Zelenyi Pole and the village of Temyrivka

Zaporizke and Novohorhiivka are located on the border of three regions – Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka and Donetska.

