Georgian Prime Minister Addresses Trump: We Have Absolutely the Same Assessments of the War in Ukraine

Kobakhidze believes that the "similarity of values" between Georgia and the US will help reset relations between the countries

Irakli Kobakhidze (Photo: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/EPA)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has written an open letter to US President Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance . He believes that Georgia and the United States have much in common in their assessment of certain events and phenomena, which should contribute to a reset of relations between the countries. This was reported by the Georgian service of Radio Liberty.

In his letter, Kobakhidze complained that his previous letter, in which he expressed his willingness to start relations "from scratch," remained unanswered. The Georgian Prime Minister finds this strange.

"Your silence on Georgia has no logical explanation for us, given that if we observe the public rhetoric of our government and your administration, the complete value and ideological correspondence between our visions is striking," he wrote.

Among the examples of a "shared vision," Kobakhidze cited the assessment of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We have absolutely the same assessments regarding the war in Ukraine, gender and LGBT propaganda, and many other issues," he wrote.

The Georgian Prime Minister expressed surprise that the Trump administration has still not lifted the sanctions imposed by the administration of the 46th US President, Joe Biden, on Georgian politicians and officials, and called the tightening of sanctions "unacceptable."

Finally, Kabakhidze reported that "the Georgian government is patiently waiting for the moment to reset Georgian-American relations and restore the strategic partnership between the countries."