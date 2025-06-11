German Ambassador to Ukraine Jaeger may head the country's foreign intelligence – Spiegel

Martin Jaeger (Photo: x.com/MJaegerT)

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger may become the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND). This was reported by with reference to Spiegel's own information.

It is noted that the change in the leadership of German foreign intelligence is the result of the decision of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, because the special service reports directly to the Chancellor.

The German government has not yet officially confirmed the replacement, but according to Spiegel, the personnel decision was made "some time ago." The current head of intelligence, Bruno Kahl, may become Germany's ambassador to the Vatican. It has not been announced who will replace Jaeger in Ukraine .

It is noted that under a new leader, the BND may be reorganized in the coming years, and in return can count on increased funding. It is also reported that the German government wants to give the secret service more flexibility in matters of spying abroad and technical intelligence.