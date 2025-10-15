German Defense Minister Announces Initiative to Modernize Equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles will be modernized in accordance with the latest standards, says Borys Pistorius

Borys Pistorius (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine's allies will launch an initiative to modernize Ukrainian military equipment provided by Western countries. This was announced at a briefing in Brussels by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"We are launching a modernization initiative. Its goal is to increase combat effectiveness and extend the service life of the ground systems we are already supplying to Ukraine," Pistorius said.

According to him, major combat systems, such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, will be modernized to the latest standards. This includes new weapons and innovative sensors.

The head of the German Defense Ministry emphasized that the modernization will be carried out mainly at the existing repair facilities in Ukraine, so the Ukrainian defense industry will be involved in this process.

"This will be an investment in the long-term strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This means that this work will continue even after a possible ceasefire," he explained.

On October 15, Brussels hosted the 31st meeting of Ukraine's partners in the Ramstein format. Pistorius announces €2 billion in aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

€400 million to be allocated by Germany for long-range drones for Ukraine.