German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that he was optimistic that Washington would impose new sanctions on Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to evade a peace deal with Ukraine. The German Foreign Minister was quoted by Bloomberg .

He said he and Rubio have "a common position on Ukraine".

"Here in the United States, more than 80 senators are ready to consider and pass a bill on sanctions in Congress. This is not in the hands of my interlocutor today, but in the hands of the Senate. But he, like me, assumes that if Putin continues his position of denial, action will be taken," Wadeful said .

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump explained that he was not imposing additional sanctions on Russia because of "unwillingness to spoil the peace deal.".